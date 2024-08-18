Appeasement politics of INDI Alliance did not serve justice to those seeking citizenship under CAA: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the INDI Alliance and said that their appeasement politics did not serve justice to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh or Jain refugees who were seeking citizenship in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah distributed Citizenship certificates under CAA to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah said, "CAA is not just for giving citizenship to people, it is also to give justice and rights to lakhs of people. Because of the appeasement politics of Congress and its allies, people seeking refuge did not get justice from 1947 to 2014. They were tortured in neighbouring countries because they were Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh or Jain, but they were also tortured in their own country... The appeasement politics of INDI Alliance did not serve them justice. PM Modi gave them justice."

He further said that partition of India was done on the basis of religion.

"When partition took place then riots occurred. Crores of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan had to bear the brunt and many families were eliminated. Congress had assured that the refugees from these countries would be given citizenship in India but did not do so to appease its vote bank," he added.

He further said that the BJP had assured in 2014 that if it came to power it would implement CAA.

"Although the law was passed in 2019 still there was a delay in giving citizenship because the minorities were misled but CAA does not take away citizenship from anyone. Today also some state governments are misleading people. In my state, 128 families have become citizens of India. When Bangladesh was created there were 27 per cent Hindus there but today it is 9 per cent because they were forced to change their religion," he added.

Earlier Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation of various development projects in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Amit Shah inaugurated Oxygen Park and Jheel in Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was also present.

Amit Shah said, "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has resolved to plant 30 lakh trees in 100 days. I have also joined this campaign. The people of Ahmedabad should also join it. Can we plant number of trees equal to the number of our family members? Environment change and global warming are two extreme dangers for humans today. PM Modi has called for 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' and planting a tree with our mothers. All of us should understand our responsibility and plant a tree and look after it."

