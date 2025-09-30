'Apologise to nation': BJP to Cong on Chidambaram's 26/11 revelation on US intervention

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Following former Union Minister P. Chidambaram’s revelation that the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government considered military retaliation after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks but refrained due to US pressure and diplomatic advice, BJP leaders on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, demanding an apology from Chidambaram and Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to Chidambaram’s comments, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “This is not shocking at all. We have been saying this for a long time. This was their weakness. Why did Chidambaram suddenly remember all this after so many years?”

BJP MP Arun Sao criticised Congress' handling of national security, saying, “If there’s a terror attack on the country, the government should not come under pressure. Under Prime Minister Modi, India is giving a befitting reply to cross-border terrorism. It’s all about leadership capability. Congress appears to stand with Pakistan; they question the Army, disregard the Constitution, and show no concern for national security.”

BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma added, “Congress leaders are slowly revealing the truth. Had they admitted this back then, the country would have rejected them outright. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, the US asked him not to conduct nuclear tests. He still went ahead, saying it was a matter of pride. Similarly, PM Modi carried out surgical strikes. Today, no one -- neither the US nor China -- can dictate terms to India. Chidambaram and Sonia Gandhi should apologise. If they had taken action post-26/11, we might have prevented future terror attacks.”

Another BJP leader, Asim Arun, also slammed the Congress government and said, “What Chidambaram has said isn’t surprising. The Congress-led UPA was known for policy paralysis. We all knew Pakistan was behind the 26/11 attacks. PM Modi responded decisively to attacks in Pulwama and Pahalgam. That’s what strong leadership looks like. Congress failed, and people removed them. The people will continue to bless us for decisive governance.”

Chidambaram, in a recent interview, stated, “Two or three days after I took over, Condoleezza Rice came to meet me and the Prime Minister to say, ‘Please don’t react.’ I said it’s a decision for the government to take. But an act of retribution did cross my mind.”

He further revealed that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had discussed potential retaliation while the attacks were still ongoing. However, the UPA government was ultimately advised by the Ministry of External Affairs and senior diplomats not to react militarily.

--IANS

jk/dpb