Anta developed under Congress, BJP divided in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Nov 6 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that all major development work in Anta was carried out during the Congress government’s tenure, emphasising that the party has always prioritised the region’s progress.

Addressing an election meeting in support of Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaiya, Pilot said that the BJP MLA here was not disqualified by Congress but by the honourable court, which found him unfit to serve as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

“The by-election is the result of that court decision,” he said.

He added that the Anta by-election is not just about one seat, but a referendum on the BJP government’s two-year performance.

“The public is assessing how the BJP has governed Rajasthan in these two years. The government has gone back on its promises and betrayed the trust of the people,” Pilot said.

The Congress leader also pointed to the internal rift within the BJP, saying it was clearly visible during ticket distribution.

“The BJP is struggling with internal divisions both in its government and organisation,” he remarked.

Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the Anta by-election with a strong majority, asserting that the people of all 36 communities stand with the Congress.

“The government machinery is being fully used in this election, but the people are with us. I am confident that the voters will bless Pramod Jain Bhaiya and send him to the Assembly. His victory will echo across the country,” he said.

Expanding his remarks to national politics, Pilot said that in Bihar, the Grand Alliance is poised for a decisive victory.

“People want change there as well. The so-called ‘double-engine’ model has completely failed in Bihar, and the public is ready to end a 20-year-old system,” he said.

Pilot concluded by appealing to voters to support the Congress candidate for continued development and transparent governance in Anta.

--IANS

arc/dan