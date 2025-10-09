Anta bypolls: ECI issues guidelines on AI-generated content

Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Chief Electoral Officer (ECO) Naveen Mahajan has announced that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued strict directives to political parties regarding the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools and deepfake videos during the electoral process.

The aim is to ensure transparency, fairness, and integrity in campaigning for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election, along with seven other constituencies.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect from October 6, 2025, following the announcement of the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Elections and various assembly by-elections, including Anta, the Commission has emphasised that all campaign content must comply with the MCC and related legal provisions.

Mahajan stated that the Commission has taken serious note of the increasing misuse of AI technologies to create misleading or false content targeting rival parties and candidates.

He clarified that “Criticism of political parties and candidates must be confined to their policies, programs, records, and public actions. Personal attacks, unverified claims, or content that infringes on privacy or dignity will not be tolerated.”

He further added that any promotional material containing AI-generated or digitally altered elements must be clearly labelled as “artificial intelligence-based” or “digitally enhanced.”

This applies to all forms of campaign content, including those circulated on the internet and social media platforms.

The Election Commission has also intensified monitoring of social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and manipulated media.

Mahajan warned, “Strict action will be taken against any individual or political entity found violating the Model Code of Conduct or engaging in the dissemination of misleading or harmful content through digital platforms.”

The Commission’s guidelines are part of a broader initiative to uphold the sanctity of democratic processes in an era of rapidly advancing technology.

--IANS

arc/dan