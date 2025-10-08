Anta bypolls: CEO calls for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct

Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan on Wednesday called for stricter implementation Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across all levels of administration in the Anta Assembly following the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India.

Mahajan stated that the Election Commission has clarified that the MCC will also apply to the Central government regarding any announcement or policy decision related to the Anta Assembly Constituency.

He further directed that all promotional materials - including posters, banners, and hoardings - be removed from government, public, and private properties. Any misuse of government vehicles, buildings, or residences by political parties or candidates is strictly prohibited.

The Commission has also imposed a complete ban on advertisements funded through public money.

Highlighting the need to respect citizens’ rights, Mahajan said that no picketing or demonstration should be held outside private residences, and no flags or posters should be displayed on private property without the owner’s consent.

For swift handling of grievances, a complaint monitoring system has been put in place, including a 24×7 call centre (1950) where citizens and political parties can register complaints. Violations of the Model Code can also be reported through the C-Vigil mobile app.

To ensure timely action, twelve flying squads have been deployed in the Anta constituency to resolve complaints within 100 minutes. The Commission has instructed all political parties to inform local authorities in advance about their meetings, processions, or rallies to enable adequate traffic and security arrangements.

Permission will also be required for the use of loudspeakers. Mahajan added that ministers and government officials have been instructed not to combine their official duties with election campaigning or use government machinery, vehicles, or staff for political purposes.

Additionally, there will be a complete ban on the transfer of any officer or employee involved in the election process. All officials have been asked to act impartially and ensure equal treatment of all political parties, preventing any misuse of government resources.

Public spaces such as grounds and helipads will be made available to all political parties on equal terms.

For this purpose, the SUVIDHA module on ECINET has been activated, allowing parties to apply online for public space usage, which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mahajan also informed that the Election Commission has issued similar instructions for strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

