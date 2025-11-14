Anta bypoll result: Counting underway after high-voltage triangular contest

Jaipur, Nov 14 (IANS) Counting of votes for the Anta Assembly by-election was underway at Baran PG College on Friday amid tight security arrangements.

Following an impressive 80 per cent voter turnout on November 11, the constituency witnessed a fierce triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and an Independent candidate. The outcome is being closely watched across Rajasthan’s political landscape.

Anta Assembly bypoll is a keenly watched electoral contest that has drawn statewide attention. The counting process started at 8 a.m. in the seminar hall of Baran PG College under tight security and structured arrangements across 14 counting tables, with a total of 19 rounds scheduled.

Postal ballots are being counted first, followed by EVM votes, and home voting will be tabulated separately.

This by-election has turned into an intense triangular battle. From the BJP, Morpal Suman is contesting and was notably present early at the counting centre. The Congress is represented by senior leader Pramod Jain Bhaya, although he has not yet arrived at the venue; his representative Bhagwan Dadhich is overseeing the proceedings on his behalf.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena, who is expected to cut into the traditional vote banks of the major parties, was also absent when the strong room was opened.

The presence and strategies of all three candidates have contributed to a competitive electoral environment. Voter enthusiasm has been remarkably high.

Out of 2,28,264 registered voters in the constituency, 1,83,099 cast their votes, marking an overall turnout of 80 per cent. Male voter turnout stood at 82.32 per cent, female turnout at 78 per cent, and third-gender turnout at 75 per cent.

Voting took place across 268 polling stations, including 15 booths that recorded more than 90 per cent turnout -- a testament to the electorate's strong engagement.

As counting progresses, political observers are closely monitoring trends from the early rounds, anticipating a neck-and-neck fight in this three-cornered contest.

The final results will not only determine the next MLA from Anta but may also influence regional political dynamics within Rajasthan, said local leaders.

--IANS

arc/dpb