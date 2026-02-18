Another fishermen killed in tiger attack in West Bengal's Sundarbans

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) After a week, another fishermen has been killed in a tiger attack in West Bengal's Sundarbans, said the police on Wednesday.

Read More

The deceased was identified as Rampada Burman (45), a resident of Chhota Mollakhali Kalidaspur area of Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district.

According to police sources, Rampada and his companions entered the forest on this day with valid permission on Tuesday.

While catching crabs in the deep forest of Sundarbans, a tiger suddenly jumped on Rampada. He was seriously injured in the attack.

The rest of the fishermen, who were with him, fought fiercely and chased the tiger away and rescued him. The injured fisherman was brought to the village in the boat. He was rushed to a local health centre. However, he succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

Officers of Sundarban Coastal Police Station reached the spot after receiving the information. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

According to the Forest Department, Rampada went to catch crabs with his companions with the necessary documents and permits.

Divisional Forest Officer, South 24 Parganas (south) Division, Nisha Goswami said, "Initially, the deceased entered the forest with valid permission. They were collecting crabs following the rules of the Forest Department. In addition, fishermen are being made aware again and again to be more careful when entering the forest."

It should be noted that the incident of tiger attack in Sundarbans area is not new. Every day several people enter the deep forest in search of livelihood.

The deceased Rampada Burman is survived by a wife and two children.

On February 8, a young man was killed in a tiger attack while catching crabs. He went to catch crabs in the area adjacent to Kalas Island in Patharpratima block of South 24 Parganas district. It is reported that the tiger dragged him inside the forest in front of his wife's eyes. His body was found a day later.

--IANS

sch/svn