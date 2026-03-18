Another arrest in Kolkata SIM box fraud case involving digital arrest scam

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) Kolkata Police have busted an organised cyber fraud racket operating illegal SIM box systems for routing fraudulent calls and impersonation.

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According to the police, a young man accused of defrauding a person of Rs 3 crore through a "digital arrest" scheme was arrested on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the youth, identified as Arpan Sikdar, after conducting a raid in Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district. It is alleged that the accused perpetrated the fraud by utilising his girlfriend’s personal documents and broadband connection. A SIM box has also been recovered.

It may be noted that, in connection with the cyber fraud involving illegal SIM box systems, the police had earlier arrested two persons in the case. During their interrogation, the police came to know about Arpan Sikdar.

According to the police, in October 2025, fraudsters contacted a couple over the phone, posing as representatives of a courier service. The couple was informed that a package addressed to them contained illicit narcotics.

Subsequently, the accused contacted the couple again, this time impersonating officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It is alleged that the couple was subjected to a “digital arrest” — effectively held captive via video calls — for a period of 14 days.

Over this period, the couple transferred a total of Rs 3 crore, in instalments, to bank accounts designated by the accused.

A few days later, the couple realised that they had fallen victim to fraud and lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police. Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber Police Station of Kolkata Police initiated an investigation.

In February, following a search operation in north Kolkata, the police recovered a SIM box and several SIM cards. Acting on these leads, the police were able to trace Arpan, who has now been arrested.

Police seized six SIM boxes in functional condition concealed in carton boxes, 130 active BSNL SIM cards inserted in the SIM boxes, three mobile phones, four routers, and other related accessories.

“Efforts are underway to develop leads related to crypto transactions, courier linkages and the SIM supply chain with a view to identifying and apprehending other associates involved in the case. Linkages with other cases across India will also be analysed,” police said.

--IANS

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