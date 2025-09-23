Annamalai welcomes Vijay's remarks, hints at renewed talks with TTV Dhinakaran

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP leader and former state president K. Annamalai has welcomed actor-politician Vijay's comments questioning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's foreign tour and the transparency of investment agreements.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said that whenever someone raises uncomfortable questions in Tamil Nadu, they are branded as the "BJP's B team".

He urged the DMK government to release a white paper on CM Stalin's overseas trip and clarify the number of agreements signed and their nature.

He also accused the state of hiding the fact that central public sector companies were behind large investments being showcased as private deals.

"The shipyard project and two major investments worth Rs 30,000 crore are by Central government companies. Why is the DMK reluctant to acknowledge this?" Annamalai asked, alleging that the government and the Industry Department were deliberately trying to pass them off as private sector commitments.

On political realignments ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Annamalai disclosed that he had held discussions with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

"I requested him to return to the NDA. Whether he accepts or not is his decision. Politics has no permanent enemies. There is still time, let's wait till December for his decision," he said.

He added that once the election mood sets in, smaller disagreements would fade away. He also indicated plans to meet O. Panneerselvam (OPS) after his current foreign trip.

Touching on national politics, Annamalai defended the Centre's handling of GST, pointing out that constitutional guarantees to states were introduced only after the Modi government assumed office.

He criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the GST regime, saying that senior leaders should refrain from making misleading statements.

Asked about his meetings with actor Rajinikanth, Annamalai clarified that their interactions were rooted in personal friendship and spiritual discussions.

"He offers guidance at times. I don't need to meet anyone in secrecy. Whatever I have to say, I say openly," he remarked.

Annamalai also took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, saying that he often spoke more about the opposition in the Assembly than Chief Minister Stalin himself.

"It would be better if he focused on his legislative responsibilities instead of constant political commentary," he added.

