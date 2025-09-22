Annamalai slams Kerala CM Vijayan at Sabarimala Protection Sangamam

Pandalam (Kerala), Sep 22 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday launched a blistering attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating the Sabarimala Protection Sangamam at Pandalam.

Earlier, the Travancore Devasom Board held the global congregation of Ayyappa devotees as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations which was inaugurated by Vijayan.

While the one that was organized at Pandalam was held under the aegis of various Hindu organizations with the full support of the Kerala unit of the BJP.

Annamalai said it was ironic that Vijayan, who once claimed there is no God, is now holding classes on the Bhagavad Gita. “Those who once called Lord Ganapati a myth are now lecturing about scriptures,” he remarked, accusing the Chief Minister of double standards.

Referring to the protests during the Sabarimala controversy in 2018, Annamalai said, “What we saw then, we are seeing again now in Pathanamthitta.”

He noted that the Global congregation of Ayappa organised in Kerala raises serious questions about who has been invited to represent the event.

Turning his criticism towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Annamalai accused him of attempting to undermine Sanatana Dharma.

He pointed out that while the DMK organised a Global Murugan Sangamam, the Kerala government held the Global congregation of Ayyappa .

“Neither Stalin nor Vijayan are qualified to lead such spiritual gatherings,” he said.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, Annamalai asserted that it clearly explains what kind of people will go to hell, adding that Pinarayi Vijayan fits that description.

“He should also study that part of the Gita. If he looks in the mirror, he will see the truth for himself,” the BJP leader said.

Annamalai’s remarks come at a time when both Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been witnessing heightened debates over faith, tradition, and political interventions in religious matters.

His sharp comments are expected to intensify the political and religious discourse surrounding the Sabarimala issue, which continues to remain a sensitive subject in the state.

--IANS

sg/pgh