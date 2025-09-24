Animal activists urge police protection for feeders as tensions rise over stray dogs

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Animal welfare activists in Tamil Nadu have urged the state police to protect individuals who feed stray animals from harassment by neighbours and housing societies, amid growing tensions following recent Supreme Court directions on the issue and the delay by civic bodies in creating designated feeding spaces for animals.

In a representation submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP), the Blue Cross of India highlighted instances where animal feeders were allegedly threatened or intimidated for offering food to strays.

The organisation called for a statewide circular instructing police stations to ensure that such individuals are not targeted or harassed.

Responding to the appeal, the state police headquarters clarified that a separate circular was unnecessary. In its reply, the department stated that Station House Officers (SHOs) across the state were already empowered to take action on receiving complaints that prima facie disclose a cognisable offence.

“Whenever such information is received, the SHO shall act in accordance with law. Hence, no additional circular is required,” the communication noted.

The debate over stray dog feeding has intensified in recent weeks after the Supreme Court observed that stray dogs should not be fed in public places such as streets and parks and that municipal corporations should create in coordination with animal activists special spaces for the animals to be fed.

The apex court’s observation, while addressing petitions on the alleged menace of stray dogs, has led to sharp divisions between those who advocate compassion for animals and those who view stray populations as a public nuisance.

The problem is compounded by the fact that the municipal bodies will take some time to create the feeding spaces and animals cannot be left to die of hunger till the feeding areas are made. This feeding of dogs for their survival has led to clashes between animal lovers and those who don't want dogs around.

In one incident earlier this month, the Kotturpuram police in Chennai registered a Community Service Register (CSR) entry against two individuals for feeding stray dogs on a public road. The complaint, supported by video clips posted on social media, alleged that the practice created disturbance in the locality. The complainant further warned that if authorities, including the police and civic body, failed to act, he would approach the Supreme Court with a contempt petition.

Activists argue that such actions could deter citizens from showing empathy towards animals and may embolden hostility against feeders. This would also lead to man-animal conflict as hungry dogs will be subject to abuse when they forage for food if left unattended by feeders.

“Feeding animals is not a crime; it is a moral responsibility. The law should protect, not punish, compassion,” an activist associated with Blue Cross said.

With tensions simmering at the community level, the issue has now turned into a flashpoint between animal rights groups, residents’ associations, and the legal interpretations of the Supreme Court’s recent order.

--IANS

aal/rad