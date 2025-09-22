Andhra Pradesh to conduct month-long GST awareness campaign

Amaravati, Sep 22 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government will conduct a month-long awareness campaign on the GST reforms, which came into force on Monday.

The state government decided to organise 65,000 meetings from Monday till the Diwali festival. He said that a door-to-door campaign will be taken up to bring awareness among people on how they are getting benefited with the GST cut on essential commodities, household articles, medicines and various other articles.

This was announced by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the state Assembly on Monday.

He said display boards will be set up in all places with reduced prices on products. The campaign will be organised in educational institutions also. He asked that all the MLAs and ministers should play an active role in the GST campaign.

Conveying Dussehra and Diwali greetings to people, the Chief Minister appealed to people to celebrate the festivals in a big way, given reduced prices, with people-friendly GST reforms.

He believes that the GST 2.0 reforms will strengthen the Make in India programme and pave the way for the promotion of domestic production. He exuded confidence that the reforms would promote Indian brands in global markets and pave the way for a self-reliant economy.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to purchase Indian domestic products and thereby become partners in the growth of the Indian economy. He expressed hope that India will emerge as the number one economy by 2047, and Andhra Pradesh will be the number one state. He said the GST reforms will help the state government's aim to achieve the one family, one entrepreneur programme.

The Chief Minister said a committee of ministers comprising Payyavula Kesav, Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Satyakumar Yadav and Vangalapudi Anitha has been formed to make the month-long GST campaign a success.

Stating that the GST reforms will benefit all sections of people, the Chief Minister said the reforms will benefit the country to the tune of Rs 2.25 lakh crore and Andhra Pradesh to the tune of Rs 8000 crore. He also believes that the MSME sector will get a major boost.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the NDA government at the Centre and is heading the ruling coalition in the state, said the double-engine government will achieve double-engine growth with the GST reforms.

