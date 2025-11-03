Andhra Pradesh eyes Rs 9.8 lakh crore investment at Vizag Partnership Summit

Amaravati, Nov 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh government will sign MoUs worth Rs 9.8 lakh crore during the 30th CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Minister for HR, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh said on Monday that 410 MoUs will be signed during the summit.

He claims Andhra Pradesh stands in the number one position in attracting investments and industrial giants are looking towards Andhra Pradesh for investments, attracted by the speed of doing business, visionary leadership and industry-friendly double engine ‘sarkar’.

Addressing media persons at the camp office here, he stated that the CII partnership summit will not be confined to mere investments but will emerge as a global platform for discussions on future challenges and opportunities for the industrial sector.

He said that the NDA government is committed to providing 20 lakh jobs as part of the super six promises and is working in a mission mode to fulfil the promise.

Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of 10 lakh crore in the last 16 months. He said all global companies, including Google, Mittal, TCS, Cognizant, Premier Energy, are choosing Andhra Pradesh for a single reason: of speed of doing business being adopted by visionary leader Chandrababu Naidu.

He pointed out that Arcelor Mittal has committed an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, while Google will be investing 15 billion dollars in Visakhapatnam.

Minister Lokesh revealed that 300 global industrial giants from 45 countries will participate in the CII summit. He said 72 international speakers will deliver their speeches, and 48 business sessions and 22 technical sessions will be organised.

He said the state government believes in the development of all regions and, as part of it, giving priority to a cluster-based approach to develop different sectors in different regions. He said that with vertical and horizontal integration of both industries and education, the state government will give preference to utilise the talent of youth and generate employment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a private visit to London, announced the signing of an MoU between the government of Andhra Pradesh and the Hinduja Group, marking a cumulative investment of Rs 20,000 crore to accelerate “our state’s industrial and clean energy growth”.

“The MoU was signed in the presence of Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group; Prakash Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group Europe; and Vivek Nanda, CEO, Hinduja Investments and Project Services Ltd,” Naidu posted on X.

Key initiatives under the MoU include power expansion in Visakhapatnam. It will expand the existing 1,050 MW HNPCL plant by an additional 1,600 MW (2×800 MW) to ensure reliable power for industries.

It will develop large solar and wind projects in Rayalaseema to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy capacity.

A state-of-the-art electric bus and light-vehicle plant will come up at Mallavalli, Krishna, to boost sustainable mobility.

The company will also deploy a network of charging stations across Andhra Pradesh to support the green transport ecosystem.

--IANS

ms/uk