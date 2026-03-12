Andhra milk adulteration case: Death toll rises to 13

Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) The death toll due to milk adulteration in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry city rose to 13 as another person succumbed to acute renal failure at a hospital, officials said on Thursday.

Bandaru Veeralaxmi (60) died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, taking the death toll to 13.

A resident of the Swaroopnagar area in the city was admitted to the hospital with acute renal failure on February 16 after she reportedly consumed adulterated milk.

Seven people, including three infants, are still battling for life with acute renal failure.

Residents from Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar areas of Lalacheruvu fell ill after consuming adulterated milk supplied by the same vendor.

According to East Godavari District Collector Kirthi Chekuri, as many as 20 persons suffered acute renal failure after they consumed milk adulterated with Ethylene Glycol.

She said on February 16, some people who consumed the adulterated milk were admitted to various hospitals due to urinary obstruction and kidney-related problems.

The incident came to light on February 22 after Tadi Krishnaveni (76) died while undergoing treatment for anuria (inability to pass urine) at the Kakinada Government Hospital.

On the basis of the report given by the deceased's son, a case was registered at Rajahmundry 3 Town Police Station under Section 194 of BNSS.

As part of the investigation, blood samples of the victims, adulterated milk and curd supplied to the victims, as well as the milk from Varalakshmi Milk Centre run by Addala Ganeswara Rao in Narasapuram, the freezer used for storage, and other materials there were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) and other labs.

According to the Collector, it was found during the investigation that Ganeswara Rao alias Ganesh, 37, has been collecting milk from 43 farmers around Narasapuram village for some time, storing it in a freezer with two containers at his house, and later pouring it into cans and supplying it to people residing in Chaudeswaranagar and Swaroopnagar areas of the city.

When customers complained to Ganesh about the bitter taste of the milk, for two days, he noticed that the freezer was leaking, and he got it repaired at a workshop in the city.

Based on the five reports from FSL and RFSL labs and the final opinion given by the Forensic Assistant Professor, it was found that the deceased died of acute renal failure due to the consumption of adulterated milk containing toxic Ethylene Glycol.

Ganesh has been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

