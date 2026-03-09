Andhra HC asks Bihar IPS officer to appear before police till March 12

Amaravati, March 9 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed Bihar Inspector General of Police, Sunil Kumar Naik, to appear before Andhra Pradesh Police till March 12 for questioning in the alleged custodial torture of former Member of Parliament K. Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Read More

While hearing arguments on the anticipatory bail petition, the High Court directed the Bihar cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to appear before the police for three more days.

The police quizzed Naik for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. When the hearing resumed on his anticipatory bail petition, the investigating officer pleaded to the High Court to give them more time to question the officer.

While accepting the investigating officer's plea, the High Court directed Naik to appear for questioning till March 12. It posted the bail petition for a hearing on the same day.

Naik was earlier directed by the court to appear before the police daily from March 5 to March 9.

A police team led by Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police A. R. Damodar, who is the investigating officer in the case, quizzed him every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He was reportedly quizzed on the basis of the statement of Raju, who was allegedly tortured in custody during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party government.

On Raju’s complaint, the Guntur police last year booked former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and three IPS officers, including Sunil Naik.

Raju, then a rebel MP of the YSRCP, was arrested in 2021 for alleged derogatory remarks against then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naik was on deputation in Andhra Pradesh and was serving as Deputy Inspector General in the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The IPS officer is currently serving as the Director of Bihar State Fire Services, while Raju is the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Andhra Pradesh Police had arrested Naik in Patna on February 23 as he was not appearing for questioning despite notices issued to him. However, a Patna court rejected the police plea for his transit warrant.

Following this, the police had approached a court in Guntur, which issued an arrest warrant on February 26.

The IPS officer had also moved the High Court for anticipatory bail. While granting interim protection, the High Court had directed him to appear before the investigation officer.

--IANS

ms/vd