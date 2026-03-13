Andhra: DRI busts Alprazolam factory, seizes drugs worth Rs 47 crore

Amaravati, March 13 (IANS) In a significant crackdown on the illicit manufacture of synthetic drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine facility engaged in the production of Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, in Andhra Pradesh.

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The DRI raided the factory at Kondapalli Industrial Development Area of NTR district and seized 237 kg of drugs worth R.47 crore.

It also seized 3.5 tonnes of chemicals and arrested two persons.

An intelligence-driven and well-coordinated operation codenamed “Operation White Hammer”, carried out on March 11-12, revealed a full-fledged industrial setup for the production of Alprazolam, operating under the guise of a chemical manufacturing unit

Searches at the premises resulted in the seizure of 237 kg of Alprazolam having an estimated market value of Rs 47 crore, along with over 800 kg of key raw materials, 2860 litres of various chemicals, and industrial-scale equipment such as reactors, driers and a centrifuge, demonstrating an organised, large-scale clandestine manufacturing facility, the DRI said in a release.

Preliminary investigation revealed the operation was orchestrated by a chemist with over 20 years’ experience in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, in collusion with his associate, who arranged raw materials and distribution in Hyderabad.

The accused had rented the factory premises for clandestinely manufacturing Alprazolam. Both masterminds have been arrested.

During the current financial year, DRI has dismantled eight clandestine drug manufacturing units through intelligence-based operations, reaffirming its firm commitment to the government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and to safeguarding society and people from the menace of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the city police arrested four drug peddlers and seized 3.2 kg of Ganja.

On a tip of information, in different operations, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, Charminar Zone team, Hyderabad, in coordination with the staff of Attapur, Chandrayangutta and Mailardevpally Police Stations, apprehended two interstate ganja transporters and two local peddlers who were transporting and selling dry ganja and seized 3.2 kgs of dry Ganja.

--IANS

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