Andhra CM seeks report on crop losses due to unseasonal rains

Amaravati, March 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday, directed officials to prepare comprehensive estimates within two days regarding the crop damage caused across the state by strong winds, unseasonal rains, and thunderstorms.

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The Chief Minister held a video conference from his camp office with district collectors and senior officials.

Officials briefed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that crop damage has occurred in 42 mandals across 12 districts.

They said maize crop over 4,840 hectares, paddy over 1,534 hectares and black gram over 310 hectares were damaged, adding that the loss is estimated at Rs 40 crore.

The Chief Minister was told that rains also impacted horticultural crops on 1,301 hectares in 48 mandals across nine districts.

Crops such as banana, papaya, chili, vegetables, mango, orange, and lemon were damaged, with the estimated loss valued at Rs 23 crore.

Based on the estimates compiled so far, officials have calculated the total combined loss for all crops at Rs 63 crore.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Amaravati, there will be widespread rain until March 22 in the state, and thereafter isolated rainfall is expected.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph, are likely in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain has advised farmers to take precautions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also conducted a review regarding the supply of LPG.

He said that if the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States persists for some time, the global LPG supply chain could be disrupted and hence a system must be put in place within the state to effectively tackle such a crisis.

He directed them to ensure that there are absolutely no interruptions in the supply of LPG gas cylinders anywhere.

He emphasised that priority should be accorded to gas deliveries in rural and tribal areas, educational institutions, temples, Anna canteens, and Anganwadis.

The Chief Minister suggested focusing on alternative options such as induction stoves and PNG.

He also directed officials to engage in consultations with the Central government to ensure that there are no shortages of fertilisers, petrol, or diesel.

--IANS

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