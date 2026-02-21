Andaman and Nicobar Islands SIR: UT's final voter base stands at 2.58 lakh after revision

Shri Vijaya Puram, Feb 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Saturday published the final electoral roll for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after completing the Special Intensive Revision exercise, with the Union Territory’s final electorate now standing at 2,58,040.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Electoral Officer L. Kumar stated that the exercise resulted in the identification and deletion of a substantial number of ineligible voters, including deceased individuals, permanent out-migrants, and duplicate enrollments.

The demographic breakdown of the final figure of 2,58,040 electorates comprises 1,30,415 male voters, 1,27,622 female voters, and three third-gender voters. District-wise, South Andaman leads with 1,60,988 voters, followed by North and Middle Andaman with 74,475, and Nicobar district with 22,577.

The electoral roll revision, conducted from October 27, 2025, to February 21, 2026, involved a total physical verification of voters to ensure a sanitised and accurate electoral database.

This comprehensive verification was achieved through 100 per cent physical checks, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) personally delivering and collecting enumeration forms, the CEO’s statement noted.

According to official data, the initial voter count of 3,10,404 as of October last year saw a significant reduction during the enumeration phase.

The draft roll, published on December 23, 2025, removed 64,014 ineligible names. During the subsequent claims and objections period from December 12, 2025, to January 22, 2026, the commission added 16,919 eligible voters while dropping another 5,269.

The final rolls highlight key voter segments, including 4,070 first-time voters in the 18-19 age bracket.

Additionally, the list features 2,255 persons with disabilities (PwD) and 679 elderly electors aged above 85 years.

Officials confirmed that the final roll is displayed at all polling stations this weekend and will remain available for public inspection at voter facilitation centres for seven days.

First-time voters and those who applied for corrections will receive their Elector's Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) via BLOs at their residential addresses.

The commission further informed that those who turned 18 on January 1, 2026, but missed the revision, alongside prospective electors maturing by October 2026, can still apply for inclusion through the official portal or the ECINET mobile app.

--IANS

snj/skp