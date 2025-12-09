Anbumani has no role in PMK affairs, Ramadoss will lead party, says GK Mani after Delhi HC's verdict

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) Senior Pattali Makkal Katchi leader G.K. Mani on Tuesday said that the recent verdict of the Delhi High Court had clearly gone in favour of party founder S. Ramadoss and invalidated the claims of the rival faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss.

Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram near Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu, Mani asserted that the court’s ruling reaffirmed the leadership of Dr Ramadoss, who would continue to head the party, take decisions on political alliances for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and retain control over the party’s official recognition and election symbol.

“The founder alone will decide the future course of the PMK. Anbumani Ramadoss has no role in the party’s affairs,” he said. G.K. Mani said the party would soon regain its traditional ‘mango’ symbol and contest the forthcoming elections under it.

He alleged that the verdict had brought to light serious irregularities committed before the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to him, Anbumani Ramadoss was elected as party president only for a three-year term, which ended in May 2025.

However, the rival camp allegedly submitted fabricated records before the poll panel by projecting the 2023 general council meeting as one held in 2022, thereby attempting to unlawfully extend his term till 2026.

Referring to the recent communications sent by the ECI to Anbumani Ramadoss at his Chennai address, Mani clarified that this did not amount to recognition of his leadership. “It was only a technical change of address based on misrepresented facts. The party will take up this issue legally before the Commission,” he said.

Mani also urged the Election Commission to “remain neutral and vigilant” and avoid what he termed as betrayal of political parties. “The ECI committed a grave mistake by recognising the Anbumani faction earlier. The Ramadoss-led faction alone represents the true PMK,” he maintained.

Appealing to party workers who had joined the rival camp to return, Mani said, “I call upon all PMK cadres to follow the path of truth and justice and unite under the leadership of our founder.”

Expressing confidence about the party’s prospects, he said the PMK would emerge stronger and more united ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

