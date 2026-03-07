Amroha’s Surbhi Yadav secures AIR 14 in UPSC civil services, brings pride to family, district

Amroha (UP), March 7 (IANS) Surbhi Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, the daughter of a police Inspector, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 14 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, bringing immense pride to her family, village, and the entire district.

Family members and relatives expressed happiness over her remarkable achievement and said that her success has become an inspiration for many young aspirants, especially those from middle-class families.

Speaking to IANS, Surbhi Yadav’s uncle said, “It is a matter of great pride for all of us. There cannot be greater happiness than this. Generally, candidates who secure Rank 14 get into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and she has chosen that. Surbhi will come here day after tomorrow.”

He added that she is currently in Bareilly and that the entire family is celebrating her success. “It is a moment of great happiness for her parents as well,” he said.

Another relative said people in the area are extremely happy about her achievement. “She has accomplished such a big achievement at a young age. She has become a motivation for middle-class families. Rank 14 is a huge accomplishment. Many people struggle to pass the exam, but she secured the 14th rank in her fourth attempt,” the relative said.

Surbhi’s sister also praised her dedication and hard work. “Surbhi is very hardworking. She worked really hard to achieve this, and I am very proud of her,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan has topped the Civil Services Examination 2025 while Rajeshwari Suve M from Tamil Nadu secured the second position in the exam in which 958 candidates qualified for IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IFS (Indian Foreign Service), IPS (Indian Police Service) and other services, an official statement said on Friday.

While Rajeshwari is the highest-ranked woman candidate in the CSE 2025, there are two more women in the top 10 candidates.

Agnihotri belongs to the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan and is an MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur. He completed his Class XII from M.B. Public Senior Secondary School in Kota, said a note shared by a civil services exam coaching institute.

Before securing the second position, Rajeshwari had already topped the TMPSC Group 1 (Deputy Collector).

The third top performer in the list is Akansh Dhull of Chandigarh, who belongs to a family of politicians.

In this year’s CSE, of the total 958 successful candidates, 317 general category candidates have qualified the CSE examination, while 104 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates, 306 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and 73 Scheduled Tribes (ST) category candidates qualified the final exam which comprised scores from the written examination held in August 2025 and personality test between December 2025 and February 2026.

