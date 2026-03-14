Amritsar Rural Police bust ISI-backed terror, arms smuggling module; 2 arrested

Amritsar, March 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police has busted an ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting two accused and recovering a cache of sophisticated weapons, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

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According to the police, the operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle along with two magazines and 36 live cartridges. In addition, three sophisticated Glock 9mm pistols were also seized from the accused during the operation.

DGP Gaurav Yadav described the development as a significant success in the ongoing efforts of the Punjab Police to dismantle terror networks and curb cross-border arms smuggling activities in the state.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were in direct contact with foreign-based handlers through social media platforms. These handlers are suspected to be operating from across the border and are believed to be linked with Pakistan’s Intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Police said the module was not only involved in smuggling illegal arms into India but was also engaged in radicalisation activities. The accused allegedly worked to spread anti-India and anti-police narratives through online platforms in an attempt to influence and recruit vulnerable individuals.

An FIR has been registered at the Gharinda police station in Amritsar Rural district under relevant sections of law. Officials said further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other individuals connected with the module.

The police are also examining the digital devices and social media accounts used by the accused to trace their contacts and uncover the larger network involved in the conspiracy.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining peace and security, the Punjab Police said it remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance approach against terrorism, illegal arms trafficking and organised crime in the state.

--IANS

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