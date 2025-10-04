Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh’s Bastar today

Raipur, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday, where he will participate in a series of culturally and strategically significant programmes.

The visit comes in response to an invitation extended by the local Member of Parliament, the President of the Bastar Dussehra Committee, and tribal leaders known as Manjhis. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, confirmed HM Shah’s itinerary, highlighting the Union Minister’s engagement with tribal traditions and regional festivities.

As part of the Bastar Dussehra celebrations, HM Shah will attend the Muria Darbar -- a traditional tribal council gathering -- where he will dine with revered tribal priests, including the Manjhi, Gayta, and Perma.

This symbolic gesture underscores the government’s outreach to indigenous communities and its recognition of their cultural heritage.

Following the Muria Darbar, Shah is expected to visit the Swadeshi Mela in Jagdalpur, a fair that showcases local handicrafts, indigenous products, and traditional arts.

His presence at the mela is anticipated to boost morale among local artisans and promote the region’s self-reliant economy.

In addition to cultural engagements, HM Shah’s visit carries strategic importance. He is slated to hold a high-level meeting with security force officials stationed in Bastar. The discussions will centre on the progress made in countering Naxal violence and the roadmap for eradicating the insurgency.

According to Deputy CM Sharma, the government has set an ambitious target to resolve the Naxalite issue by March 31, 2026. The visit is being seen as a blend of cultural solidarity and administrative oversight, reflecting the Centre’s dual focus on tribal welfare and national security.

With Bastar being a historically sensitive region due to Naxal activity, HM Shah’s presence is expected to reinforce the government’s commitment to peace, development, and inclusive governance. Preparations are underway in Bastar to welcome the Union Home Minister, with local leaders and tribal representatives expressing optimism about the outcomes of this high-profile visit.

--IANS

rs/