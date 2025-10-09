Amit Shah to launch Rs 1,816 crore projects in Delhi today to rejuvenate Yamuna

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil a series of projects worth Rs 1,816 crore in New Delhi on Thursday, marking a major step in what is being described as a "historic mission" to rejuvenate the Yamuna river.

The initiative aims to tackle the national capital's long-standing water and sewerage issues and restore the river's purity.

Home Minister Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several significant projects worth over Rs 1,816 crore, including schemes related to clean water supply and a series of special projects aimed at rejuvenating and purifying the river.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a statement issued by the CMO, said that cleaning and reviving the Yamuna remains one of the top priorities of the Delhi government. She said that the state administration is receiving full support from the Centre in this endeavour.

"Restoring the purity of the Yamuna is a top priority of the Delhi government, which is receiving full support from the Centre," Gupta said.

According to the statement, the upcoming projects will address the root causes of pollution by improving water and sewerage infrastructure.

These include the construction and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and sewer lines, a crucial step in ensuring that untreated sewage no longer flows into the Yamuna.

Gupta explained that 22 major drains across Delhi are being equipped with STPs to prevent direct discharge of sewage into the river.

The treated water from these plants will be released back into the Yamuna, significantly reducing pollution levels and improving water quality over time.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed her government's determination to make the Yamuna clean and revitalised, fulfilling a key promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its Assembly election manifesto earlier this year.

"The Delhi government is determined to make the Yamuna pollution-free, clean, and revitalised, as promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the Assembly polls in February this year," she said.

Appealing to citizens to actively participate in the river-cleaning drive, Gupta stressed that the success of the initiative depends on public cooperation.

