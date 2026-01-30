Amit Shah to inaugurate key projects in Assam today, attend cultural festival

Dibrugarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to take part in a series of official, developmental and party programmes across Assam on Friday, following his arrival in Dibrugarh past midnight, officials said.

HM Shah landed in the Upper Assam town late Thursday night amid elaborate security arrangements and proceeded directly to his place of stay. Senior state government officials and leaders of the ruling BJP were present to receive him at the airport.

The Home Minister will begin his day by inaugurating the second complex of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Dibrugarh. The project includes the newly built MLA Hostel, also known as the Vidhayak Bhavan, which has been developed to provide improved residential and working facilities for elected representatives.

The inauguration is expected to mark a significant addition to the state’s legislative infrastructure.

As part of his forenoon engagements, HM Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Wildlife Health and Research Institute. Officials said the proposed institute will focus on wildlife disease management, veterinary care, and scientific research, strengthening Assam’s conservation framework in view of its rich and sensitive biodiversity.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the Khanikar Stadium in Dibrugarh. The stadium, with modern amenities, will promote sports and nurture young talent in the region, particularly in Upper Assam.

Later in the day, HM Shah will travel to Dhemaji district, where he will attend the 10th Mising Cultural Festival at Kareng Chapori. The festival is a major cultural event of the Mising community and showcases traditional music, dance, customs, and indigenous heritage.

His participation is expected to underline the Centre’s emphasis on preserving and promoting the cultural diversity of the Northeast.

In the evening, the Home Minister will leave Dibrugarh for Guwahati. After arriving in the state capital, he is scheduled to visit the BJP’s state headquarters, where he will hold meetings with party office-bearers and interact with workers. The discussions are likely to focus on organisational matters and future political strategy.

HM Shah’s day-long engagements reflect a blend of governance, development, cultural outreach and party activities.

