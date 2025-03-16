Amit Shah Pledges Full BTR Peace Pact Implementation by 2025

Kokrajhar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, reflected on the peace established in Bodoland, since the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement in 2020, and assured that the Central government would implement 100 per cent conditions of the agreement to establish peace in the region.

Addressing the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Assam's Kokrajhar, Shah stated that despite initial skepticism from the Congress party, the Assam government and the Centre have implemented approximately 82 per cent of the agreement's conditions.

"This event is the message of the peace established in Bodoland. I still remember on January 27, 2020, when the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Peace Agreement was signed, Congress party used to mock me that there would never be peace in Bodoland and that the agreement would become a joke, but, today, the Assam government and Centre has implemented almost 82 per cent conditions of this agreement," Shah said.

"The Modi government will implement 100 per cent of the agreement conditions in the next two years. After that, there will be a long-lasting peace in the BTR area," he added.

The Home Minister further stated that under the provisions of the agreement, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA Act) has been removed from the entire Bodoland region on April 1, 2022.

Shah highlighted the progress and development the region has made since the signing og the peace accord.

"As per the agreement, till April 1, 2022, the AFSPA Act has been removed from the entire BTR region. Today, in Delhi's hotel, Kokrajhar's mushroom from Bodoland has become a part of everyone's cuisine under One District One Product; this has happened because there is peace here. Bodoland also hosted the Durand Cup. In 2036, the Olympics are going to be held in Ahmedabad. The young players of Bodoland should prepare to participate in the Olympics... More than one dozen products are included in the list of GI tags. With this, the industrial environment is flourishing in BTR," the Home Minister added.

Paying tribute to former ABSU President Upendranath Brahma, the Home Minister announced that a road in the national capital city of Delhi will be named after him. The event will be conducted in Delhi on April 1 in the presence of the Assam Chief Minister and other state leaders.

Shah credited ABSU for the BTR Peace Accord, stating that the accord wouldn't have been signed if ABSU hadn't played a major role.

Amit Shah said, "I am thankful to ABSU members for inviting me to attend their the 57th Annual Conference. The peace, development and excitement which can be witnessed here is only because of ABSU. ABSU has played a major role in Bodo Accord. If ABSU hadn't played a key role, then there wouldn't be peace in Bodoland. I extend my gratitude to the members of ABSU. I pay my tribute to 5,000 martyrs who lost their lives for the establishment of peace in Bodoland."

"Today, when whole Bodoland is living on the principles of Upendranath Brahma Ji, today, we have decided to name a big road in Delhi before his name. This will be done in the first week of April, in the presence of Chief Minister and Assam other leaders... ABSU is moving forward with the vision of education, empowerment and development. I am proud to say that classes and exams are being taken into Bodo languages till class 12. This move doesn't only include Bodo language in list of schedule languages but also keep it alive for longer years," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro were also present at the event.

The conference is marked by insightful discussions, competitive events, and the commemoration of the organisation's legacy. The ongoing four-day conference, scheduled to conclude on March 16, has remained a crucial platform for fostering academic excellence, leadership, and cultural identity. (ANI)