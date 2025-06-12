Amit Shah likely to lead BJP's strategy-training conclave in MP's Pachmarhi

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's three-day training conclave in the hill town of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, from June 13.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will make a presentation on “Developed MP 2047: Opportunities and Challenges (2003-2023)” and deliver a reflective address on the state’s transformation.

However, official confirmation of HM Shah’s arrival is awaited; party sources said he will be delivering a keynote address on Saturday.

In his address, the sources said, he will be tracing the BJP’s evolution from its Jan Sangh roots. Sharing the dais with him will be Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and State Party President V.D. Sharma, setting the tone for the conclave, sources said.

All legislators and Parliamentarians have been asked to reach the colonial town by June 13. The training sessions, spread across three days, will be within a disciplined framework. The inaugural day will feature four sessions, beginning at 3.30 p.m. The opening session will see the state In-charge, Dr Mahendra Singh and senior legislator Gopal Bhargava reflect on ideological grounding through the theme “Our Thoughts and Panch Nishtha”.

This will be followed by an exposition on the BJP’s working model by V.D. Sharma and Parliamentarian Banshilal Gurjar, the sources said.

Throughout the training, delegates will engage with topics spanning public interaction, digital discipline, effective time use, and a deeper understanding of party principles, the sources said.

On the second day, a session will delve into constituency innovation and parliamentary responsibilities. Legislators and parliamentarians will be divided into three groups: the first, comprising first and second-time MLAs, will be guided by MP Sudhir Gupta and former Speaker of state Assembly Sita Sharan Sharma; the second group, made up of seasoned MLAs, will interact with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Pradeep Laria, and Harishankar Khatik; while the third, comprising MPs from both Houses, will be addressed by Union Minister Virendra Khatik and Minister of State Durgadas Uike.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will speak on “Developed MP 2047: Opportunities and Challenges (2003–2023),” a reflective address on the state’s transformation. This session will be chaired by former minister and Damoh MLA Jayant Malaiya.

Vinod Tawde will take the discourse online with insights into shaping regional and national narratives via social and mainstream media.

Dhauni MLA Kunwar Singh Tekam will preside over this interaction.

BJP National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shivprakash will lead a session focused on coordination and problem-solving, emphasising the importance of balanced time management across public, administrative, ideological, and personal spheres.

The final day will open with yoga, prayers, and light games, followed by a session led by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on public speaking and digital etiquette. This segment will be presided over by Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar.

The programme will conclude with an interactive session where MLAs and MPs can raise questions and seek clarifications, guided by National Organisation General Secretary B.L. Santhosh.

