Amit Shah in Jodhpur today for foundation ceremony of college buildings for visually impaired

Jodhpur, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new buildings of Shri Parsamal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, on Sunday.

According to the schedule, Shah will land at Jodhpur Airport at 3.50 p.m. and proceed directly to Shri Parsamal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya in Ramraj Nagar at 3.55 p.m.

He will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony from 4.10 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. before returning to Jodhpur Airport at 5.50 p.m. to depart for Surat, Gujarat, at 5.55 p.m.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the Union Home Minister's visit, with more than 400 police personnel deployed along the route from Jodhpur Airport to the venue in Ramraj Nagar, Chokha.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash and Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vineet Kumar Bansal reviewed the security measures at the venue on Friday evening.

Speaking about the preparations, DCP (West) Vineet Kumar Bansal said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jodhpur on Sunday and lay the foundation stone of the college for the visually impaired in Ramraj Nagar. Strict security arrangements will be made. The route and other security arrangements are being reviewed."

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will also be present at the event.

The Shri Parsamal Bohra Netraheen Mahavidyalaya was founded on August 15, 1977, when Sushila Bohra started the institution in an old temple building with just two visually impaired children.

Over the past 48 years, the institution has expanded its reach significantly.

At present, it has 1,251 students and has provided education and training to 4,626 visually impaired, deaf and mute, and mentally challenged children, helping them establish themselves in society.

This visit comes just a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Banswara on September 25, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Mahi–Banswara Nuclear Power Plant and launch projects worth Rs 1.21 lakh crore for Rajasthan and other states.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's largest nuclear power project, estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore.

The mega project, planned near the Mahi Dam on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, will be developed under the Nuclear Energy Mission and is expected to mark a significant step forward in India's energy security and clean energy initiatives.

