Amit Malviya slams Bengal govt over alleged assault on mother-daughter in Baruipur

Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) BJP IT Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Thursday criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government after a mother and daughter were allegedly assaulted by a shopkeeper and his son in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

According to the allegations, the women were reportedly beaten up following a dispute at a local shop. Malviya shared a video clip on his X handle in which the women narrated their version of the incident and termed the episode “shameful and unacceptable”.

“Disturbing incident from Baruipur East, South 24-Parganas, West Bengal. A Hindu woman wearing a tilak, along with her daughter, went to buy vegetables from a shop and was refused service. When she protested, she was abused and even slapped by the shopkeeper’s son,” Malviya wrote.

He said such incidents undermine the spirit of coexistence and mutual respect. “This is deeply shameful and unacceptable. No one should face discrimination, abuse, or violence because of their faith or appearance. West Bengal has always stood for coexistence and mutual respect; incidents like these damage that fabric of harmony,” he added.

Malviya urged the administration to take swift action against those responsible and ensure justice for the women.

“The authorities must act swiftly, investigate thoroughly, and ensure strict action against those responsible. Law and order must prevail, and every citizen must feel safe and treated equally. Discrimination and violence in any form cannot be tolerated,” he said.

In the video shared online, the women were identified as Namita Biswas and Pallabi Biswas. They alleged that they were assaulted after visiting the shop to purchase goods and subsequently lodged a complaint with the local police against the shopkeeper and his son.

Police sources said a complaint had been received and the matter was under examination. No arrests had been reported in connection with the incident at the time of filing this report.

