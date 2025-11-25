Amid Karnataka leadership tussle, speculation spreads as Shivakumar travels with Kharge to airport

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS) Amid the ongoing leadership tussle within Karnataka's ruling Congress, Deputy Chief Minister and state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar, who is reportedly vying for the Chief Minister’s post, travelled to the Bengaluru International Airport on Tuesday in the same car as party President Mallikarjun Kharge

The development has triggered intense speculation in state political circles.

The Congress chief has now left for Delhi. He is expected to hold discussions with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the crisis unfolding in the Karnataka Congress. On Nov 23, Kharge had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held a lengthy discussion.

Incidentally, Shivakumar, asked by the media why he had not met Kharge during the latter’s stay in Bengaluru, responded: "I met him in Delhi the day before yesterday. Is it appropriate to meet him too many times? I don’t want to trouble him. I will take his time if I need to meet him."

"You (the media) are standing at our doorstep and reporting every move of ours. Whether we enter our house or drink tea is also being reported. We have no issues among ourselves, but we are troubled by the media," he said.

Despite this statement, his decision to accompany Kharge to the airport -- where he could get at least 45 minutes of one-on-one time -- has fueled fresh speculation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had earlier asserted that he would complete a full five-year term, appeared to soften his stance after meeting Kharge in Bengaluru. He later stated that he would continue as CM only if the high command wished him to, a shift seen as an advantage for Shivakumar.

In an interesting move, Siddaramaiah also met Energy Minister K.J. George, considered close to former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and conveyed his concerns.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, has attempted to downplay tensions, declaring that Siddaramaiah’s word is "final" and describing him as a "great asset" to the party. He has also defended the Delhi trips by MLAs from his camp while highlighting that ministers and MLAs from Siddaramaiah’s camp have also been visiting Delhi.

Kharge is likely to discuss the ongoing political crisis with Rahul Gandhi after reaching Delhi. With the high command still reeling from the Bihar debacle, sources say it is in a dilemma about taking a decisive step in Karnataka. At the same time, Shivakumar is reportedly firm on his demand for the Chief Minister’s post.

