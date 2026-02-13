Always lived on hope: Shivakumar on K’taka leadership

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing the ongoing leadership row, stated on Friday that he has always lived on hope.

Read More

“There will certainly be results for everyone’s hard work. Where there is effort, there is reward. Where there is devotion, there is God,” he said.

​Shivakumar made these comments when reporters questioned him on Friday at the Indian Institute of Science and later in Tiptur. When asked if he felt more confident after his recent trip to Delhi, he repeated his earlier remarks.

​In response to reports that the party high command had summoned him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 17 to discuss power-sharing, Shivakumar stated, “I am not aware of this. Time will provide the answer.”

​When asked about Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s intention to seek clarification from the high command on the power-sharing issue, Shivakumar responded, “I wish him well.”

On whether he had requested a report on legislators allegedly undertaking a foreign tour, Shivakumar said, “I have not sought any report on this matter. I have not tried to gather information about it.”

​When questioned about the possibility of the high command intervening to halt the foreign study tour, Shivakumar replied, “I have not discussed this with the high command. Those going on the foreign tour have not spoken to me.”

Shivakumar emphasised his commitment to party discipline, stating, “I will abide by whatever the party says. I will not interfere in any other matter. If MLAs raise any issue, the high command leaders and the Chief Minister will address it. I will not intervene. It is my duty to remain a disciplined soldier of the party and the government.”

In response to questions about the government completing 1,000 days in office and the upcoming event in Haveri, Shivakumar stated, “We have organised the Bhoomi Guarantee scheme programme in Haveri tomorrow.”

​Regarding his visit to Sage Ajjayya’s mutt, Shivakumar explained, “It is Ajjayya’s annual fair. I visit every year, and I will go again this year. This evening, we have organised a dinner for the conference guests and arranged for them to visit Vidhana Soudha.”

Shivakumar said he met with World Bank officials earlier in the day.

“They visited villages and inspected the water supply system. They also visited the KRS dam and appreciated the safety measures there. They said that if Karnataka submits proposals for water supply, stormwater drains, and other projects, they are ready to extend support. I have instructed officials to prepare proposals accordingly.”

When asked about the arrest of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj on Thursday night, he said, “Please ask the Home Minister about this matter. I read about his arrest in the newspapers. Beyond that, I have no further information.”

​Meanwhile, Congress MLC and Shivakumar supporter Channaraj Hattiholi stated, “It is our wish that Shivakumar should become the CM. It is also the wish of the people of the state and workers of the Congress party.”

​--IANS

mka/dan