Alliance uncertainty clouds DMK camp as TN polls draw near

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) With barely two months left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling DMK is yet to give final shape to its electoral alliance, triggering intense political speculation as the party keeps its cards close to the chest.

Once the Election Commission announces the poll schedule — expected by the end of next month — the nomination process will begin almost immediately.

Before that, parties are under pressure to finalise alliances, complete seat-sharing arrangements, and announce candidates.

This election is widely expected to witness a four-cornered contest.

On one side is the DMK-led alliance, while the Opposition AIADMK is leading another front. Actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan’s MNM has aligned with the DMK this time, strengthening the ruling party’s front.

Meanwhile, the BJP continues its alliance with the AIADMK, alongside parties such as the PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, New Justice Party, Democratic Party of India, and Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi.

Adding to the complexity, Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi is contesting independently.

Despite having contested Assembly elections three times since 2006, the DMK — now preparing for its fourth consecutive contest — has not yet announced a final alliance formula.

Much of the delay revolves around negotiations with DMDK. Political circles suggest that the DMDK initially demanded 30 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat from both the DMK and AIADMK, along with substantial financial support for campaign expenses — claims that reportedly shocked both major Dravidian parties.

Both the DMK and AIADMK later took a firm stand, pointing out that the DMDK’s vote share, once around 10.5 per cent, has now dipped below 1 per cent, and that several senior leaders have exited the party.

“Under these circumstances, allocating a large number of seats is not feasible,” leaders from both camps are said to have conveyed.

Subsequently, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth appeared to scale down expectations, hinting at a double-digit figure before settling discussions around six to eight seats, with a Rajya Sabha berth to be negotiated later.

Addressing a party meeting in Cuddalore, she remarked that the alliance decision had been made but questioned the need for an announcement when even the major parties had not declared their final line-ups.

Political observers believe the DMK is deliberately delaying the announcement, possibly waiting to see if a break in the Congress-led arrangement could improve its bargaining position.

As the countdown to elections continues, this prolonged uncertainty is emerging as one of the most closely watched political developments in Tamil Nadu.

