'All leaders of alliance should take responsibility': VIP chief Mukesh Sahani on Bihar election defeat

Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), on Monday said that the entire Mahagathbandhan must accept responsibility for its heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, adding that it is unfair to single out any one individual for the loss.

His comments came amid the controversy triggered by allegations from Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who claimed her brother Tejashwi Yadav blamed her for the alliance's poor performance, prompting her decision to quit politics and "disown" her family.

Speaking to reporters, Sahani said, "It is a family matter, and we do not know the full details. Often, when there is a defeat, the blame is put on one person, but I don't think that is right. Everyone should take responsibility for the loss; all leaders of the alliance should do so."

He also responded to remarks by former Congress Bihar chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who had stated that RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Congress leader Krishna Alavaru "will have to explain the reasons behind the poor performance of the alliance".

"His concern has become that he is not part of that system anymore. That is why he is making these allegations against others, which are not true. If anyone makes allegations, they should first examine themselves. Mistakes are everyone's, defeats are everyone's, and if there is a victory, it is everyone's victory, including the people's. One person is not to blame," the VIP chief said.

Commenting on the NDA's sweeping win, he said that it was only because Rs 10,000 were transferred to the accounts of the women, just days ahead of the polls.

"In elections, there are only two outcomes: victory or defeat. Naturally, the Mahagathbandhan did not get the success it should have, while the NDA did. We congratulate the NDA and its top leadership," he said.

"But they have not received a genuine mandate; they have received a mandate driven by money, which is dangerous for democracy. In Rs 10,000, one can form a government in Bihar. This is very unfortunate. Earlier, the powerful people used to give money to voters to win the elections, which was illegal, but now the same thing is being done by finding a loophole and making it legal. Because of this, the women's votes went to NDA, and that is why they won," added Sahani, whose party failed to open an account in the Assembly elections.

--IANS

sd/dpb