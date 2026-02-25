All India Muslim Jamaat chief backs Priyanka Gandhi on Gaza-Palestine issue

Bareilly, Feb 25 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has backed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for raising the Gaza-Palestine issue, while cautioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have avoided meeting his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu amid allegations of corruption and ongoing international court proceedings.

Talking to IANS, Maulana Razvi said: "The way Priyanka Gandhi raised the Gaza-Palestine issue is absolutely correct. She has handled it in a completely proper manner and has spoken in favour of justice. She has consistently stood with the oppressed, especially the people of Gaza."

"I will not call the Prime Minister anti-Muslim. He maintains good relations with Arab countries, Muslim countries, and Indian Muslims. But given the current situation, he should not have gone to meet Netanyahu. Netanyahu is involved in corruption and is responsible for the deaths of thousands of women, children, and elderly people. Several cases are running against him in Israel’s Supreme Court, and many of his associates are imprisoned for corruption. The International Court has even issued a warrant against him.”

Maulana Razvi further said that Israel has consistently acted against Muslim countries and has continuously attacked and killed Palestinian Muslims. "That is why Muslims across the world, including in Arab nations, stand against Israel. Right now, the situation between the US and Iran is tense and on the brink of conflict. Considering all these circumstances, the Prime Minister should have avoided a visit to Israel,” he added.

He also highlighted Priyanka Gandhi’s long-standing support for Gaza. “She has always raised her voice against Israel, stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza, and even in the Parliament has displayed symbols associated with Palestine, showing her opposition and support for the Palestinian cause,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X, urging the Prime Minister to mention the killings of thousands of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza during his upcoming visit to Israel and to demand justice for them. "India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation. We must continue to show the light of truth, peace, and justice to the world," she wrote.

