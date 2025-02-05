Algerian Army General Said Chanegriha to Visit India from February 6-12

New Delhi: General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Algeria, will embark on a six-day official visit to India from February 6-12.

This visit aims to deepen the strong bonds and historical relationship between the two friendly nations and enhance their cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

He will attend the inauguration of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru and interact with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The Minister Delegate will attend the Defence Ministers' Conclave on the theme 'BRIDGE - Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement', facilitating dialogue towards strategic partnerships.

According to Ministry of Defence, he will also hold key meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of Aero India.

"In New Delhi, the General will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial and will be accorded a Guard of Honour. He is scheduled to meet Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh," the Ministry of Defence added.

Notably, General Chanegriha will also visit several military institutes, including the Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre of the Defence Space Agency, the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla and INS Hansa, the premier Naval Aviation training establishment.

He is also scheduled to visit Defence and Aerospace public and private establishments including BrahMos Aerospace, Goa Shipyard Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T Defence and Bharat Forge.

"General Chanegriha's visit paves the way for continued collaboration between the militaries of India and Algeria. It will further deepen the strong bonds & historical relationship between the two friendly nations and enhance their cooperation on matters of mutual interest," as per Ministry of Defence (ANI)