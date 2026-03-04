Alert Kolkata cops arrest over 300 during Dol Yatra for indecent behaviour, drunkenness

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) Kolkata Police arrested 330 people on charges of indecent behaviour and drunkenness on the day of Dol Yatra, said the police on Wednesday.

Strict security arrangements were made across the city since Tuesday morning to avoid any untoward incident. Police picketing was increased at various places.

It is learnt that the arrests were made on the basis of specific complaints from different parts of the city, said sources in city police headquarters.

Along with this, the police also confiscated 25 litres of liquor. Not only Dol Yatra (Tuesday), but strict surveillance is being maintained by the Kolkata Police since morning today on the occasion of Holi.

Sources in the police said that about 4,000 policemen have been deployed across the city to ensure that there is no disturbance during the festival of colours.

Joint Police Commissioner and DC-rank police officers are also present on the streets. About 400 police pickets were set up on the streets during this time. Out of these, there are special police pickets at 86 important places, where 6 police officers and police personnel are deployed.

Apart from this, three police personnel are on picket at 312 other places. Also, today, on the day of Holi, a heavy radio flying squad is patrolling the roads. About 62 PCR vans along with a quick response team will patrol the city throughout the day.

Police bikes will patrol the vast roads of each police station area. The police have given special importance to the fact that no one goes to take a bath in the river Hooghly or water bodies across the city in a drunken state.

Since Tuesday, there has been special police security at 66 ghats and various water bodies in Kolkata. At least 24 of them have been deployed by Disaster Management Groups of Kolkata Police.

On the other hand, city police headquarters is alerting each police station so that the force reaches the spot within a short time if any disturbance is reported.

If there is a complaint of molestation in the name of playing with colours, the police station have been asked to take legal action immediately. At the same time, the police said that searches are underway to find illegal liquor.

