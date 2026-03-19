Akhilesh's statement influenced by politics: OP Rajbhar on Varanasi iftar gathering

Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) Amid the controversy over the arrest of 14 Muslim youths who allegedly organised an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday termed Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks as “wrong” and politically motivated. He also stated that the government was taking appropriate action in the matter.

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The issue gained attention after Akhilesh Yadav criticised the arrests and questioned the administration’s response. Speaking at an iftar event in Lucknow, Yadav took a swipe at officials, saying that authorities such as the District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Station House Officer (SHO) should also have been invited for iftar.

In a controversial remark, Yadav questioned the police action and asked whether people were not allowed to break their fast on the Ganga. He alleged that such actions were being taken to create divisions among communities. He further claimed that police behaviour is sometimes influenced by informal inducements, suggesting that the action may have been taken because “their palms were not warmed”.

Responding to these remarks, Om Prakash Rajbhar defended the government’s stand. Speaking to IANS, he said, "Akhilesh has to do this. In which Quran is it written that one should go to the Ganga River, sit on a boat, and break the fast? This statement is being made just as a cover, so that it does not affect Muslims’ observance of fasting. It is purely for their own pretext, not for influencing Muslims’ fasts."

He further added, "I am hearing such things for the first time that people are going on boats and breaking fasts and having Briyani. This is wrong; the government is taking action on it. Akhilesh Yadav's statement is influenced by politics."

Congress MP Imran Masood also reacted to the controversy, raising questions over environmental concerns and enforcement priorities. He said, "What is all this fuss about? The entire waste from the cruise going on there is being dumped into the Ganga. Has any action ever been taken against them? Sewage is directly flowing into the Ganga in Varanasi. Has anyone ever acted against that? Also, couldn’t they find a proper place at home to have Iftar, instead of going to the Ganga to do it? The real agenda in the country is spreading hatred..."

Earlier, a video showing a group of people reportedly holding an Iftar party on a boat in the middle of the Ganga in Varanasi went viral on social media, triggering a police complaint, following which 14 individuals were arrested.

Allegations in the video include eating non‑vegetarian food on the river and disposing of leftovers into the holy water, actions that hurt religious sentiments in the sacred city.

The clip, widely shared on platforms like Instagram, shows individuals on a small vessel during sunset, with what appears to be chicken biryani and other items being consumed. Critics say the act was disrespectful to the religious sanctity of Ganga, a river revered by millions of devotees who perform rituals and take ceremonial baths along its ghats.

--IANS

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