Akhilesh Yadav to release ‘local manifestos’ for specific regions in UP

Lucknow, Sep 12 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party has decided to release “local manifestos” for specific regions of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 state elections.

Party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X on Friday said that the SP will release separate manifestos for places like Mathura-Vrindavan, Hathras, and Agra soon.

He described the initiative as “the great call of the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)” and expressed confidence that the SP would form the next government in the state.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Yadav alleged that several regions of UP suffer from “oppressive social discrimination, stalled economic activities, declining employment opportunities, and the grip of land mafias backed by the government.”

He further said that local manifestos will address a wide range of issues in a particular area and will serve as a model for the entire state.

He further accused the BJP of “mega-corruption, neglect of farmers, labourers, youth, women, artisans, shopkeepers, and businessmen, and ignoring long-pending demands for structural reforms.”

The SP chief said the poor condition of health and education services, as well as the lack of infrastructural development, reflects the government’s failure to meet local expectations.

“Wherever needed, similar local manifestos will be prepared to address issues such as roads, flyovers, electricity, water supply, waterlogging, traffic jams, paved streets, and other infrastructure needs of a particular area,” he added.

Reiterating faith in his party’s legacy, Yadav claimed that people still remember the work done under socialist governments and trust the SP to bring Uttar Pradesh back on the path of peace and prosperity.

“This is the great call of the PDA. We will form our own government,” he asserted.

The Samajwadi Party aims to show its commitment to addressing the specific needs of people in particular areas through the local manifestos.

