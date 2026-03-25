Akali Dal questions Punjab Congress on CBI probe demand into official’s suicide

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, reacting to statements by Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on a CBI inquiry into the death of government functionary Gagandeep Randhawa, said on Wednesday that the remarks have exposed Warring’s role in aiding the state government and the Chief Minister.

Read More

He alleged that at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Warring sought to avoid a CBI probe, as he himself is facing a corruption case linked to Rajasthan bus bodies and is under pressure in that matter.

Majithia claimed this was done to secure protection in the bus bodies case. He said that while Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded a CBI probe, Raja Warring has taken a contrary stand and opposed the demand, deviating from his party’s position.

According to Majithia, this was part of an effort to divide Opposition voices at the behest of the Chief Minister.

He added that Congress MPs Raja Warring, Amar Singh and Sher Singh Ghubaya have not written to the Union Home Minister seeking a CBI inquiry to ensure justice for Warehousing Corporation Divisional Manager Gagandeep, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating during the ongoing session that a CBI probe could be ordered if all Punjab MPs submit a written request.

Majithia said Warring began acting in this manner soon after the announcement.

He demanded that the Congress high command clarify its stand on Warring’s conduct, alleging that he was helping the government suppress a sensitive case that could expose serious corruption involving ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

He said that “if no action is taken, it would indicate a tacit understanding between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, including at the level of Rahul Gandhi”.

He further alleged that a “secret understanding” between the two parties has now come to light, with the Punjab Congress president stepping in to defend what he described as a government that only pretends to uphold honesty.

--IANS

vg/dan