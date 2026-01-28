Ajit Pawar’s plane crashes in Maharashtra's Baramati

Baramati, Jan 28 (IANS) A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Wednesday crashed during landing in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Early reports from local sources like Saam TV state that Ajit Pawar and his security guards are safe, having narrowly escaped the crash. However, some other reports (like NDTV Marathi) mentioned that he was being evaluated as "injured" or in a serious situation immediately following the impact.

Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase. Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

The information regarding the extent of injuries and the exact cause of the crash (whether a technical failure or weather-related) is still being confirmed by official government statements.

Official confirmation was awaited.

Unconfirmed reports said the plane was attempting to make a landing at Baramati.

Visuals from the site show the wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames. There were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way. The locals had rushed to the spot on seeing the helicopter crash-land.

The number of people on board is not yet confirmed.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the site. Locals are also helping the police and the relief officials in assisting the injured to the ambulances.

This incident comes after several aviation-related scares for the leader.

In October 2024, a helicopter intended to pick up his party colleague Sunil Tatkare crashed in Pune, and there have been previous instances of emergency landings in the region due to bad weather.

