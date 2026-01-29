Baramati, Jan 29 (IANS) Ajit Pawar, a whirlwind leader in Maharashtra politics, has passed away.

Following his demise, a striking connection with the number 6 in his life has become a major topic of discussion in political circles and on the social media.

While it may be a mere coincidence, several aspects of his career and final days are tied to this number.

Ajit Pawar's "666" connection was widely discussed in Baramati.

When looking at the statistics of Ajit Pawar's final days, a strange pattern emerges.

His age was 66 years at the time of his death.

He passed away exactly six months and six days after celebrating his 66th birthday.

He held the distinction of serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra a record six times.

His journey as the Deputy Chief Minister (2010–2024) has seen many twists and turns.

Ajit Pawar took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister six times under different administrations.

In November 10, 2010, he became the Deputy Chief Minister first time under the Prithviraj Chavan-led Maharashtra government.

Amid allegations of Rs 70,000 irrigation scam, Ajit Pawar had resigned but later joined as Deputy Chief Minister during the Congress-NCP government on October 25, 2012.

In November 2019, in one of the most dramatic chapters of Maharashtra politics, he served as the Deputy CM for just 80 hours under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government but later returned to his uncle Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

During the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar later joined the NDA and became the Deputy CM under the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 2, 2023.

On December 5, 2024, he took oath again as the Deputy CM in the current Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

Despite his immense influence in state politics and his reputation as an able administrator, the ultimate goal of becoming the Chief Minister remained unfulfilled.

His supporters and party workers had long hoped to see "Ajit Dada" lead the state as the Chief Minister, but the crash of the Learjet 45 during its second landing attempt on Wednesday morning abruptly ended that aspiration.

Ajit Pawar passed away following a tragic plane crash on Wednesday.

He was known for his bold decision-making and was a powerhouse in the state's political landscape.

While critics and supporters alike dissect the "666" connection, the reality remains that Ajit Pawar left an indelible mark on Maharashtra's infrastructure and economy.

Whether it was a strange twist of fate or a mere mathematical coincidence, the number 6 remained a constant shadow over the final chapter of his influential 40-year political career.

