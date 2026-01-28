Ajit Pawar was flying in Learjet 45 that crashed in Baramati

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The plane in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was travelling has been identified as a Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK), a small aircraft commonly used for VIP travel. The aircraft operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. crash-landed near Baramati on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar was onboard along with four others.

The aircraft was carrying five people: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a personal security officer (PSO), an attendant, and two crew members -- a pilot-in-command (PIC) and a first officer (FO). According to initial information, none of the five on board survived the crash.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land at Baramati. Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately, and local authorities, along with airport personnel, began rescue and recovery operations.

The reason behind the crash is not known at the moment.

This tragic accident has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the nation, as Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was among the state’s senior political leaders. Further investigation into the cause of the crash is expected, with officials examining technical and operational factors.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed and is monitoring the situation closely. Additional details, including the identities of the crew and other personnel, were being confirmed by the authorities.

The plane crashed while landing near Baramati. Visuals from the spot show fire and smoke, mangled remains of the plane, and ambulances rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. There were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way.

This incident occurred around 9 a.m., an hour after the plane took off from Mumbai.

Deputy CM Pawar's family rushed to the accident site. His wife and party MP Sunetra, and son, Parth, left for Baramati from Delhi, along with the leader's cousin, and NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule.

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

