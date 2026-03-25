Ajit Pawar plane crash: CM Fadnavis questions Zero FIR filed in Karnataka

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Zero FIR registered in Bengaluru in connection with the plane crash in which former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died was a “strategic attempt” to malign Maharashtra’s image.

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He dismissed the validity of the Zero FIR filed in Karnataka, labelling it a political move. Under the law, a Zero FIR is typically reserved for instances where the victim is unable to reach a local police station; he argued that Karnataka lacks jurisdiction in this specific context.

Replying to a motion moved last week by the opposition, which included the issue raised by NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar regarding the FIR in the plane crash being filed in Karnataka and not in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister reiterated that a Zero FIR is legally valid only when a victim is unable to reach their local police station or when the incident occurs in a grey area.

He warned that if such a precedent of filing FIRs in neighbouring states is set, Maharashtra leaders could similarly file Zero FIRs against Karnataka officials in Mumbai police stations.

Addressing concerns raised by Rohit Pawar regarding the filing of an FIR, he clarified the legal “set the law in motion” process.

“Currently, the case is registered as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). If the inquiry reveals foul play or negligence, the ADR will be converted into an FIR during the chargesheet stage,” he said.

CM Fadnavis provided a status update on the multiple layers of inquiry into the plane crash currently underway. CCTV footage from Mumbai and Baramati confirms Ajit Pawar’s boarding.

Forensic reports (DNA and viscera) have ruled out alcohol, poison, or the illegal carriage of extra fuel. The preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) notes that visibility was 3,000 metres, below the required 5,000 metres. He acknowledged the controversial history of pilot Sumit Kapoor (suspended in 2010 and 2017) but noted that he was legally recertified after undergoing training in the US.

According to the Chief Minister, the post-mortem reports cite “burn injuries” as the cause of death. DNA samples of all five victims have been matched with their relatives. Viscera and blood analysis confirmed no traces of alcohol or poison in any of the deceased. Investigators found no evidence of external fuel cans being transported on the aircraft. The aircraft was a 2010 model with a valid airworthiness certificate. The operator, VSR Company, maintains a fleet of 16 aircraft and 20 pilots.

Responding to Rohit Pawar’s emotional appeal for a “murder” investigation, CM Fadnavis adopted a stern tone.

“I assure this House that we will move heaven and earth (aakash paataal) to find the truth. If there is a conspiracy, even if the person involved is highly influential, we will dig them out. My intensity for justice is no less than yours,” he said.

CM Fadnavis confirmed that the state government has officially requested the Central government to involve the CBI. He noted that while the state CID is currently probing the Accidental Death Report (ADR), the final AAIB report will be the deciding factor in converting the case into a full-scale criminal FIR if negligence or foul play is established.

--IANS

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