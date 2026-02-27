Ajit Pawar death case: Rohit Pawar seeks FIR against aviation company; meets CM Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has intensified his demand for a high-level criminal investigation into the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, alleging a "conspiracy" and demanding an FIR against the aviation company involved.

The crash on January 28 saw the Learjet 45 carrying Ajit Pawar crash during a second landing attempt in Baramati, Maharashtra.

While the CBI and CID are currently investigating the matter, Rohit Pawar claimed the police are deliberately obstructing the filing of a formal criminal case.

At a press conference, Rohit Pawar revealed that he had submitted a dossier of research papers and technical documents to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “I have presented all the evidence and my concerns to the Chief Minister. Since the BJP is in power at the Centre also, I have urged him to take this up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We need transparency, not a superficial report," he stated.

“The reason for meeting the Chief Minister is to present the doubts held by the people of Maharashtra and me. I have received all the research papers and documents, which I have handed over to the CM. I requested the CM to present this side to the Union Home Minister or senior leaders. I have demanded transparency in this investigation,” said Rohit Pawar.

He further expressed confidence that the Chief Minister asked for additional documents and would meet Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter. He also mentioned that a report from the Central government is expected by Saturday. "We do not want a superficial report; we want a detailed one. On Monday at 11 a.m., I will hold a detailed press conference to bring more facts to light," he added.

He further demanded that a memorial of Ajit Pawar at the 'Devagiri' bungalow in Mumbai, Pune Ring Road and also the Baramati Airport should be named after the late Dy CM. He also demanded that permanent employment be given to the widow of Sudeep Jadhav, the security guard who also perished in the crash.

Regarding the legal hurdles, Rohit Pawar explained that while he wanted the FIR registered in Baramati, he initially went to Marine Drive to avoid massive crowds. He sought to file a 'Zero FIR' under the new BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) laws. When that failed, he returned to Baramati and later attempted to involve the CID.

Raj Thackeray, after meeting with Rohit Pawar, alleged that senior police officials in Mumbai’s Marine Drive station were prevented by higher-ups from registering a 'Zero FIR' sought by the Pawar family.

"Why is the government afraid of a single FIR?" Raj Thackeray asked. "Whether this was an accident caused by fog or a betrayal, the truth must come out. If an MLA's complaint isn't taken, what chance does a common citizen have?"

Raj Thackeray also pointed to the silence of Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's widow and current NCP President, urging her to speak out on the alleged technical lapses by the charter company, VSR Ventures.

Rohit Pawar’s representation to the chief minister and MNS chief comes at a time when the investigation is currently focused on the Black Box and allegations of "criminal negligence". The state government has maintained that the CID is examining all angles, including sabotage and mechanical failure, and will act once the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) submits its final report.

--IANS

sj/dpb