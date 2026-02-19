AIMIM signals Rajya Sabha bid from Bihar as poll equations heat up

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) Following the announcement of Rajya Sabha elections for 37 seats across the country, political mobilisation has intensified in Bihar, with AIMIM indicating that it may field its own candidate.

Read More

AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman, who arrived at the Assembly to attend proceedings, said his party would contest the Rajya Sabha election from Bihar.

AIMIM currently has five MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

When asked by mediapersons which alliance AIMIM would support in the Rajya Sabha polls, Iman retorted, “Am I born to support anyone?”

He added that parties that want to fight communal politics and protect the interests of Dalits and marginalised sections should support AIMIM’s candidate.

Iman said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has consistently raised his voice for the oppressed and stands firmly against communalism across the country, asserting that his leadership deserves wider political support.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are falling vacant, triggering intense political activity.

The NDA enjoys an absolute majority in the Bihar Assembly, with a combined strength of 202 MLAs, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Given the numbers, the NDA is expected to comfortably win four of the five seats. The fifth seat, however, could turn into a contest depending on Opposition unity and AIMIM’s stance.

To win all five seats, the NDA would need the backing of 205 MLAs. While it easily crosses the threshold for four seats, it falls short by a small margin for the fifth seat.

On the other hand, if the Grand Alliance secures support from AIMIM’s five MLAs and one MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), it could win one seat.

If AIMIM and BSP abstain, the NDA is likely to sweep all five seats.

The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on February 26. The last date for filing nominations is March 5, scrutiny will take place on March 6, and the deadline for withdrawal is March 9. Voting is scheduled for March 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by counting at 5 pm the same day.

The entire election process will conclude by March 20.

Among the members retiring from Bihar are Amarendra Singh and Premchand Gupta of the RJD. From the JD(U), Union Minister of State Ram Nath Thakur and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will complete their terms on April 9, 2026.

Upendra Kushwaha, elected in a bye-election from the BJP quota, will also retire on the same date.

--IANS

ajk/rad