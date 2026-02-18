AICC review of Telangana govt an affront to state's pride: BRS leader Harish Rao

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday termed the Congress leadership’s review of the Telangana government’s performance in Delhi as an affront to the state’s pride and self-governance.

Read More

In an open letter addressed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Harish Rao said that the review of the Telangana government’s performance by the central leadership was not merely an administrative exercise but raised concerns about the autonomy and self-respect of the state.

“The spectacle of the Telangana government’s performance being reviewed by leadership seated in Delhi is not a routine administrative exercise but a direct affront to Telangana’s pride and the very idea of self-governance,” he wrote.

He added that Telangana was formed after a prolonged movement centred on the principles of self-rule and political accountability to the people of the state.

“Telangana was not created to function as a remote-controlled state or as a political outpost answerable to periodic approvals from Delhi. The Telangana movement fought for self-rule with self-respect, grounded in the principle that the state would be governed by leaders accountable to its own people,” the BRS leader stated.

Harish Rao referred to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s political position that governance must remain accountable to the people of Telangana.

“He consistently stated that the people of Telangana are his boss. That assertion represented a clear political doctrine: authority flows upward from the people, not downward from distant power centres,” he said.

He further alleged that there was a growing public perception that the current Telangana Congress leadership was more accountable to the party high command in Delhi than to the people of the state.

“Today, however, there is a growing and unmistakable public perception that the present Telangana Congress leadership resides politically in Delhi rather than among the people of Telangana. Decisions appear shaped more by high-command considerations than by the lived realities of farmers, youth, women, students and workers within the state,” Harish Rao added.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rao said that while the AICC was reviewing the Telangana government’s performance, the people were reviewing the Congress party’s poll promises, including the Six Guarantees and other commitments made ahead of the Assembly elections.

“As AICC reviews the Telangana Congress government, the people are reviewing your Six Guarantees, the Warangal Rythu Declaration, and the Ashok Nagar promises,” he said.

He alleged that several key promises made by the Congress government had not been fully implemented, including financial assistance schemes for farmers, agricultural labourers and unemployed youth.

“Rs 15,000 per acre assistance has not been implemented for both farmers and tenant farmers. Rs 12,000 support for agricultural labourers remains pending. Rythu Bharosa for two seasons is incomplete. The MSP bonus promised for 10 crops was restricted to fine rice, excluding Rabi crops and leaving cultivators short-changed,” he said.

He further claimed that employment-related promises such as filling government vacancies and providing unemployment assistance had not been fulfilled.

“Two lakh government jobs remain a slogan without visible execution. The Job Calendar lacks urgency. The Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance has not reached youth. The Youth Commission and Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans remain announcements without delivery,” Harish Rao said.

Addressing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the BRS leader also questioned the implementation of commitments made to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“These were not casual statements; they were solemn political commitments made in the name of social justice. Today, the gap between assurance and action is glaring. The 18 per cent SC reservation remains unlegislated. Ambedkar Abhaya Hastham Rs 12 lakh per family is still at the announcement stage,” he said.

He also alleged delays in housing schemes and implementation of forest rights for tribal communities.

“Rs 6 lakh Indiramma housing has not reached the required scale. Implementation of the Forest Rights Act, including Podu pattas, remains incomplete. Telangana is demanding that the guarantees and declarations you made be fulfilled in full, in letter and spirit, without dilution or delay,” Harish Rao added.

--IANS

ms/pgh