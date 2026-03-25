AIATF chief Bitta thanks PM Modi, CM Yogi for 'constructing Ram Temple without riots or violence'

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), March 25 (IANS) Chairperson of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF), Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple "without any riots or violence".

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Bitta was in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi temple.

He told reporters, "Even after my death, my soul will keep thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all the devotees of Lord Ram that during our lifetime Shri Ram Temple was constructed without any riots or violence."

"I would appeal to all Indians around the world, all devotees of Lord Ram, irrespective of whichever political party they belong to, give priority to Lord Ram first and then to your political parties," he said.

Further praising PM Modi and CM Adityanath, he said, "Whenever you oppose PM Modi or CM Adityanath, do think that by Lord Ram's grace they have been able to built the Ram Temple and also have removed Article 370 (from Jammu and Kashmir). They have also freed India from terrorism."

Further, Bitta flagged his disappointment with the Sikh community members for "not raising their voice over attacks on India's heritage" in other countries like Canada.

"I am disappointed and I apologise to the country that when attacks happen on India's heritage in other countries like India's Tricolour being disrespected in Canada, Hanuman Temple in Canada comes under attack, no one from the Sikh community speaks about it," he said.

He further asserted, "My religion is Bharat Maa and my caste is Vande Mataram."

During the interaction with reporters, Bitta alleged that many political parties in the past had attempted to protect the terrorists who attacked him.

"Now in the times of social media, everybody's real face will come out in public. All those who helped the terrorists (will be exposed)", he said.

--IANS

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