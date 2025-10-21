AIADMK's Udayakumar flays Stalin govt over losing Google AI hub to Andhra Pradesh

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister, R.B. Udayakumar, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, accusing it of failing to bring a major technological investment to Tamil Nadu despite the state's strong cultural connection to global tech leadership.

Addressing reporters, Udayakumar said the DMK had missed a historic opportunity to attract Google's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data centre hub to Tamil Nadu.

"Despite Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, being a Tamil, the DMK government failed to invite the company to establish its AI infrastructure hub here," he said.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the state's lack of proactive engagement and vision had resulted in Andhra Pradesh securing the high-value project.

"Due to the inaction of the DMK government, the project has gone to Andhra Pradesh instead," he added.

Udayakumar said the government's inability to capitalise on such opportunities would have long-term economic and employment repercussions.

"This is not just a missed investment. It's a lost chance for Tamil Nadu to emerge as a national hub for AI, data analytics, and digital infrastructure," he remarked, stressing that neighbouring states were moving ahead by aggressively pursuing tech investments, while Tamil Nadu lagged in its outreach.

The AIADMK leader further claimed that Tamil Nadu's once-booming investment climate under the previous AIADMK regime had "suffered" due to the current administration's "lack of foresight and engagement" with global tech companies.

"If the DMK government had shown initiative, the project would have been in Tamil Nadu today," he said.

The AIADMK leader's comments come days after Google Cloud Global CEO Thomas Kurien announced that the company would establish its largest AI and data centre hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The hub will include a massive subsea cable landing facility that connects the city to Google's global network, effectively making Visakhapatnam a major digital connectivity gateway for India. The project, estimated to significantly strengthen India’s digital backbone, is expected to create thousands of skilled jobs and attract ancillary industries.

Critics say Tamil Nadu's loss underscores the urgent need for a more dynamic investment strategy to retain its edge as a technology and innovation powerhouse in South India.

