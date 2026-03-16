AIADMK Women’s Day event: Actress Gautami criticises TN govt

Coimbatore, March 16 (IANS) Actress and political activist Gautami launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, alleging that women in the State do not feel safe under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

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She made the remarks while addressing a Women’s Day event organised by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Coimbatore.

Speaking at the gathering, Gautami said Tamil Nadu had witnessed a different approach toward women’s welfare during the tenure of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

According to her, Jayalalithaa remained committed to the welfare and empowerment of women until the end of her life and implemented several schemes aimed at improving their social and economic status.

In contrast, she alleged that the present government views women primarily as a “vote bank.”

Gautami claimed that the current administration had failed to ensure safety and dignity for women across the State.

She said the policies and governance style under CM Stalin lacked the sensitivity and commitment that women expect from a government.

Highlighting the role of AIADMK’s leadership, she praised party general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, claiming that he had fought for nearly 28 months to restore and protect women’s rights in Tamil Nadu.

She added that several welfare measures introduced earlier by the AIADMK government had been diluted or delayed under the present regime. Gautami also referred to the laptop distribution scheme for school students introduced during Jayalalithaa’s tenure.

She alleged that the Stalin government had only revived the programme toward the end of its term, claiming the decision was driven by electoral considerations rather than genuine concern for students’ welfare.

During her interaction with reporters after the event, Gautami also criticised Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament from the DMK, over her response to the alleged rape and murder case in Vilathikulam.

Gautami described Kanimozhi’s statement — that she could not comment until the post-mortem report was released — as insensitive and lacking in compassion for the victim and her family.

She questioned why political leaders had not visited the affected area to offer support or consolation to the victim’s family.

Gautami also asked why there appeared to be greater urgency in responding to other incidents, while the Vilathikulam case had not received similar attention.

Further criticising the State government, Gautami alleged that the spread of narcotics had become a serious concern in Tamil Nadu and accused the administration of failing to curb the menace, which she said could damage the current and future generations.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Assembly elections, Gautami predicted that the contest would primarily be a direct fight between the DMK and the AIADMK, adding that other political players would only play a marginal role in the electoral battle.

—IANS

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