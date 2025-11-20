AIADMK flays DMK for opposing SIR, alleges reliance on bogus voters

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) The AIADMK on Thursday questioned the DMK government’s strong opposition to the Election Commission’s (EC) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the ruling party feared the exercise because it relied on bogus votes during elections.

After leading a protest in Chennai organised by the party, AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the party had been urging the EC for months to remove from the rolls the names of deceased voters and those who had shifted residences.

Despite repeated representations, he said, no significant action had been taken until recently.

Jayakumar said the Election Commission began the revision only after sustained pressure from the AIADMK.

“Should the names of the deceased not be removed?” he asked, claiming that the DMK routinely treated such names as a “weapon” to cast bogus votes.

He alleged that the ruling party had always benefitted from the presence of inflated voter lists, and that the SIR had become “bitter” for the DMK only because it would clean up the rolls.

“As the DMK is reliant on bogus votes, they are uncomfortable with this revision,” Jayakumar charged.

The AIADMK leader also criticised Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, accusing him of “working in favour” of the DMK.

The Corporation has been under fire from opposition parties over alleged irregularities in the recent phases of SIR, including complaints of political influence in the appointment and functioning of poll-related staff.

Jayakumar said many Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were unable to perform their duties effectively due to political pressure and demanded that “competent, neutral officers” be appointed immediately to ensure the integrity of the process.

He also accused the DMK of misleading the public by portraying the SIR as an attempt at voter suppression.

“This is not about removing genuine voters. It is about ensuring that only eligible names exist on the rolls,” he said.

The AIADMK, which has organised district-level protests across Tamil Nadu on the issue, reiterated that a transparent and error-free voters’ list was essential ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Election Commission is currently conducting SIR across the State, examining claims and objections and verifying voter lists at the booth level. The EC has not reacted to the political accusations but has said the process will continue as scheduled.

--IANS

aal/dan