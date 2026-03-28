AIADMK delays Chennai candidate announcements amid internal power play

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is facing growing scrutiny over its delay in announcing candidates for key Assembly constituencies in Chennai, raising questions about its preparedness in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu elections.

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The prolonged indecision has become a talking point in political circles, particularly as other major parties move ahead with their campaign strategies.

Chennai, a politically significant urban battleground, comprises 16 Assembly constituencies, of which three have been allotted to alliance partners — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

This leaves 13 seats for the AIADMK to contest.

However, despite releasing two phases of its candidate list, the party has announced only one nominee so far for the city.

In the initial list, former Minister D Jayakumar was fielded from Royapuram, a traditional stronghold of the party.

Since then, there has been no further announcement for the remaining constituencies in Chennai, even as the election schedule draws closer and political activity intensifies across the state.

Sources within the party indicate that the delay is largely due to internal negotiations and competing interests among senior functionaries.

The leadership is said to be weighing multiple factors, including local influence, caste equations, and electoral viability, before finalising candidates in the capital city.

Party insiders suggest that the delay is not merely procedural but rooted in internal power struggles.

The AIADMK’s Chennai unit is organisationally divided into eight districts, each overseen by a district secretary who exercises significant control over grassroots operations and local cadre mobilisation.

These district-level leaders are now reportedly engaged in intense lobbying, seeking party tickets either for themselves or for loyalists.

The situation has placed the central leadership in a delicate position, as it attempts to balance local aspirations with electoral winnability.

With the Assembly elections fast approaching, the delay in candidate selection could impact campaign momentum in Chennai, a region where the party is keen to regain lost ground.

Observers note that timely candidate announcements are crucial in urban constituencies like Chennai, where electoral contests are often tightly fought and require early groundwork.

The AIADMK’s hesitation, therefore, may reflect deeper organisational challenges as it navigates internal pressures while preparing for a high-stakes electoral battle.

--IANS

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